Used 1997 Honda Odyssey Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Odyssey
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/412.8 mi.309.6/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity103 cu.ft.103 cu.ft.
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.3483 lbs.
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Seafoam Mist Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl
  • Eucalyptus Green Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Heather Mist Metallic
