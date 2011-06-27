Used 1996 Honda Odyssey LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
1996 Honda Odyssey LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity103 cu.ft.
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Frost White
