Used 1995 Honda Odyssey LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Odyssey
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Length186.7 in.
Width70.5 in.
Curb weight3435 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Azure Bue Green Pearl
  • Nocturne Blue Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
