2020 Honda Insight LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)583.0/519.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG52
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,930
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,930
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,930
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,930
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume112.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,930
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

