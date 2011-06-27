  1. Home
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG48
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)540.6/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG48
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,340
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$28,340
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$28,340
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,340
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length183.6 in.
$28,340
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume109.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$28,340
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black Mocha, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
$28,340
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/50R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
