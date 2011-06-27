2019 Honda Insight Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|52
|48
|52
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|55/49 mpg
|51/45 mpg
|55/49 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|583.0/519.4 mi.
|540.6/477.0 mi.
|583.0/519.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|52
|48
|52
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|no
|no
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|450 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|10 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|160-watt audio output
|no
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|37.5 in.
|39.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.3 in.
|47.3 in.
|47.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Length
|183.6 in.
|183.6 in.
|183.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3000 lbs.
|3078 lbs.
|2987 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.1 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.7 cu.ft.
|109.4 cu.ft.
|112.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|215/55R V tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|215/50R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,160
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
