2019 Honda Insight Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Insight
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG524852
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/49 mpg51/45 mpg55/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)583.0/519.4 mi.540.6/477.0 mi.583.0/519.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG524852
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm151 hp @ 6000 rpm151 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.35.7 ft.35.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
8 total speakersyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
180-watt audio outputyesnono
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
450 watts stereo outputnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
160-watt audio outputnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
hands-free entryyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Front head room39.3 in.37.5 in.39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Rear head room36.9 in.36.6 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.47.3 in.47.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Length183.6 in.183.6 in.183.6 in.
Curb weight3000 lbs.3078 lbs.2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.7 cu.ft.109.4 cu.ft.112.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black Mocha, cloth
  • Black Mocha, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
215/55R V tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
215/50R H tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,160
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

