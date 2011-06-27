Used 2014 Honda Insight Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Insight Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,604*
Total Cash Price
$12,217
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,604*
Total Cash Price
$12,217
4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,310*
Total Cash Price
$9,620
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,641*
Total Cash Price
$10,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Insight Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$1,175
|$287
|$2,073
|$602
|$1,598
|$5,734
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$696
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$904
|Financing
|$657
|$528
|$391
|$245
|$89
|$1,910
|Depreciation
|$3,656
|$1,087
|$956
|$848
|$761
|$7,309
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,607
|$4,520
|$6,203
|$4,661
|$5,613
|$29,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Insight Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$925
|$226
|$1,632
|$474
|$1,258
|$4,515
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$548
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$712
|Financing
|$517
|$416
|$308
|$193
|$70
|$1,504
|Depreciation
|$2,879
|$856
|$753
|$668
|$599
|$5,755
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,777
|$3,559
|$4,884
|$3,670
|$4,420
|$23,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Insight Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$249
|$1,795
|$521
|$1,384
|$4,967
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$603
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$783
|Financing
|$569
|$458
|$339
|$212
|$77
|$1,654
|Depreciation
|$3,167
|$942
|$828
|$735
|$659
|$6,331
|Fuel
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,455
|$3,915
|$5,372
|$4,037
|$4,862
|$25,641
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Insight in Virginia is:not available
Legal
