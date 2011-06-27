Used 2013 Honda Insight EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.6/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,065
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,065
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,065
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,065
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,065
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.5 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2762 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Exterior Colors
  • Truffle Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Frosted Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Mediterranean Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Gray, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,065
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
185/60R15 84T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,065
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
