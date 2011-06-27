Used 2012 Honda Insight Features & Specs
|Overview
See Insight Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|42
|42
|42
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|41/44 mpg
|41/44 mpg
|41/44 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|434.6/466.4 mi.
|434.6/466.4 mi.
|434.6/466.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|42
|42
|42
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Torque
|123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
|123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
|123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 5800 rpm
|98 hp @ 5800 rpm
|98 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|8
|8
|8
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|no
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|2 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|leatherette/cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.7 in.
|48.7 in.
|48.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|50.4 in.
|50.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Front track
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.5 cu.ft.
|31.5 cu.ft.
|31.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.3 in.
|172.3 in.
|172.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2762 lbs.
|2747 lbs.
|2756 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|100.9 cu.ft.
|100.9 cu.ft.
|100.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|100.4 in.
|100.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|185/60R15 84H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Insight
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,965
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Related Used 2012 Honda Insight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport