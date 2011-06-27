  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2012 Honda Insight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Honda Insight Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Insight
Overview
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG424242
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/44 mpg41/44 mpg41/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.6/466.4 mi.434.6/466.4 mi.434.6/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG424242
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 5800 rpm98 hp @ 5800 rpm98 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves888
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
2 total speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesnoyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
front reading lightsyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyesnono
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
clothnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.7 in.48.7 in.48.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.172.3 in.172.3 in.
Curb weight2762 lbs.2747 lbs.2756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.100.9 cu.ft.100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mediterranean Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Truffle Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Frosted Silver Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mediterranean Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Truffle Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Frosted Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Gray, leatherette/cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
15 in. wheelsyesyesyes
185/60R15 84H tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.8 yr./ 80000 mi.8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles