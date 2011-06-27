  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2011 Honda Insight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Honda Insight EX Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Insight
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,265
See Insight Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,265
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)424.0/455.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,265
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,265
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,265
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,265
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,265
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.5 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Clear Sky Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Mediterranean Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,265
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P175/65R15 84S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,265
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Insight Inventory

Related Used 2011 Honda Insight EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles