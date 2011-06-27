  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2004 Honda Insight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Honda Insight Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Insight
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,380
See Insight Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG47
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)45/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)477.0/519.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Torque89 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower71 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,380
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,380
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,380
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
electric power steeringyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,380
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,380
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Front track56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight1975 lbs.
Gross weight2375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.25 cd.
Length155.1 in.
Height53.3 in.
EPA interior volume47.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track52.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Exterior Colors
  • New Formula Red
  • Navy Blue Pearl
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,380
P165/65R S tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,380
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Insight Inventory

Related Used 2004 Honda Insight Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles