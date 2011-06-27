Used 2002 Honda Insight Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,280
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG47
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)45/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)477.0/519.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque79 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
electric power steeringyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Length155.1 in.
Curb weight1967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.25 cd.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track52.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monte Carlo Blue
  • Sebring Silver
  • New Formula Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P165/65R S tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
