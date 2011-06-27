Used 2001 Honda Insight Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Insight
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG47
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)45/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)477.0/519.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower71 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Length155.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight1964 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • New Formula Red
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Blue PL
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P165/65R S tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
