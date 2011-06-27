2020 Honda HR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
HR-V SUV
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,849*
Total Cash Price
$32,544
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,849*
Total Cash Price
$32,544
Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,649*
Total Cash Price
$28,188
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,814*
Total Cash Price
$26,650
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,132*
Total Cash Price
$36,131
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,967*
Total Cash Price
$37,669
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,590*
Total Cash Price
$25,625
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,744*
Total Cash Price
$36,644
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,649*
Total Cash Price
$28,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,034
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$255
|$875
|$522
|$1,452
|$2,027
|$5,131
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,750
|$1,407
|$1,043
|$652
|$236
|$5,088
|Depreciation
|$5,696
|$1,896
|$1,796
|$2,106
|$1,995
|$13,489
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,403
|$6,648
|$6,066
|$7,212
|$7,520
|$38,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,034
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$255
|$875
|$522
|$1,452
|$2,027
|$5,131
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,750
|$1,407
|$1,043
|$652
|$236
|$5,088
|Depreciation
|$5,696
|$1,896
|$1,796
|$2,106
|$1,995
|$13,489
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,403
|$6,648
|$6,066
|$7,212
|$7,520
|$38,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$865
|$895
|$4,182
|Maintenance
|$221
|$758
|$452
|$1,257
|$1,756
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,357
|Financing
|$1,516
|$1,219
|$903
|$564
|$205
|$4,407
|Depreciation
|$4,934
|$1,642
|$1,555
|$1,824
|$1,728
|$11,683
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,877
|$5,759
|$5,254
|$6,247
|$6,513
|$33,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$847
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$209
|$717
|$427
|$1,189
|$1,660
|$4,202
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,113
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,152
|$854
|$534
|$193
|$4,166
|Depreciation
|$4,664
|$1,553
|$1,471
|$1,724
|$1,634
|$11,046
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,338
|$5,444
|$4,967
|$5,906
|$6,158
|$31,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$283
|$971
|$580
|$1,612
|$2,250
|$5,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,943
|$1,562
|$1,158
|$723
|$262
|$5,648
|Depreciation
|$6,324
|$2,105
|$1,994
|$2,338
|$2,215
|$14,976
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,660
|$7,381
|$6,734
|$8,007
|$8,349
|$43,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$1,197
|$5,589
|Maintenance
|$295
|$1,013
|$604
|$1,680
|$2,346
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,573
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,814
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,629
|$1,207
|$754
|$273
|$5,889
|Depreciation
|$6,593
|$2,195
|$2,079
|$2,437
|$2,309
|$15,613
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,199
|$7,695
|$7,021
|$8,348
|$8,704
|$44,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$201
|$689
|$411
|$1,143
|$1,596
|$4,040
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,108
|$821
|$513
|$186
|$4,006
|Depreciation
|$4,485
|$1,493
|$1,414
|$1,658
|$1,571
|$10,621
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,979
|$5,235
|$4,776
|$5,679
|$5,921
|$30,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,085
|$1,124
|$1,164
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$287
|$985
|$588
|$1,634
|$2,282
|$5,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,971
|$1,584
|$1,174
|$734
|$266
|$5,729
|Depreciation
|$6,414
|$2,135
|$2,022
|$2,371
|$2,247
|$15,188
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,840
|$7,486
|$6,830
|$8,121
|$8,467
|$43,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$865
|$895
|$4,182
|Maintenance
|$221
|$758
|$452
|$1,257
|$1,756
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,357
|Financing
|$1,516
|$1,219
|$903
|$564
|$205
|$4,407
|Depreciation
|$4,934
|$1,642
|$1,555
|$1,824
|$1,728
|$11,683
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,877
|$5,759
|$5,254
|$6,247
|$6,513
|$33,649
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 HR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda HR-V in Virginia is:not available
