  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda HR-V
  4. 2019 Honda HR-V
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Honda HR-V EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2019 HR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda HR-V
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,820
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,820
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,820
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,820
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Maximum cargo capacity55.9 cu.ft.
Length170.4 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Orangeburst Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,820
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,820
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2019 Honda HR-V EX-L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars