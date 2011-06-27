2019 Honda HR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
HR-V SUV
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,563*
Total Cash Price
$33,369
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,563*
Total Cash Price
$33,369
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,000*
Total Cash Price
$28,903
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,727*
Total Cash Price
$26,275
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,036*
Total Cash Price
$27,326
Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,145*
Total Cash Price
$37,048
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,109*
Total Cash Price
$38,624
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,800*
Total Cash Price
$37,573
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,000*
Total Cash Price
$28,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,034
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$255
|$875
|$522
|$1,452
|$2,027
|$5,131
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,600
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,443
|$1,069
|$668
|$241
|$5,216
|Depreciation
|$8,506
|$1,835
|$1,735
|$2,036
|$1,929
|$16,041
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,291
|$6,623
|$6,031
|$7,159
|$7,459
|$41,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,034
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$255
|$875
|$522
|$1,452
|$2,027
|$5,131
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,600
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,443
|$1,069
|$668
|$241
|$5,216
|Depreciation
|$8,506
|$1,835
|$1,735
|$2,036
|$1,929
|$16,041
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,291
|$6,623
|$6,031
|$7,159
|$7,459
|$41,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$865
|$895
|$4,182
|Maintenance
|$221
|$758
|$452
|$1,257
|$1,756
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,206
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,250
|$926
|$579
|$209
|$4,518
|Depreciation
|$7,368
|$1,590
|$1,503
|$1,763
|$1,671
|$13,894
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,378
|$5,737
|$5,224
|$6,201
|$6,460
|$36,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$201
|$689
|$411
|$1,143
|$1,596
|$4,040
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$190
|$4,107
|Depreciation
|$6,698
|$1,445
|$1,366
|$1,603
|$1,519
|$12,631
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,253
|$5,215
|$4,749
|$5,637
|$5,873
|$32,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$847
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$209
|$717
|$427
|$1,189
|$1,660
|$4,202
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,310
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,181
|$876
|$547
|$198
|$4,271
|Depreciation
|$6,966
|$1,503
|$1,421
|$1,667
|$1,580
|$13,136
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,703
|$5,424
|$4,939
|$5,862
|$6,108
|$34,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$283
|$971
|$580
|$1,612
|$2,250
|$5,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,545
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,602
|$1,187
|$742
|$268
|$5,791
|Depreciation
|$9,444
|$2,037
|$1,926
|$2,260
|$2,142
|$17,810
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,867
|$7,353
|$6,696
|$7,948
|$8,281
|$46,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$1,197
|$5,589
|Maintenance
|$295
|$1,013
|$604
|$1,680
|$2,346
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,611
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,852
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,670
|$1,238
|$773
|$279
|$6,037
|Depreciation
|$9,846
|$2,124
|$2,008
|$2,356
|$2,233
|$18,568
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,542
|$7,666
|$6,981
|$8,286
|$8,633
|$48,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,085
|$1,124
|$1,164
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$287
|$985
|$588
|$1,634
|$2,282
|$5,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,802
|Financing
|$2,021
|$1,624
|$1,204
|$752
|$272
|$5,873
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$2,066
|$1,953
|$2,292
|$2,172
|$18,062
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,092
|$7,457
|$6,791
|$8,061
|$8,398
|$46,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 HR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$865
|$895
|$4,182
|Maintenance
|$221
|$758
|$452
|$1,257
|$1,756
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,206
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,250
|$926
|$579
|$209
|$4,518
|Depreciation
|$7,368
|$1,590
|$1,503
|$1,763
|$1,671
|$13,894
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,378
|$5,737
|$5,224
|$6,201
|$6,460
|$36,000
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 HR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda HR-V in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Honda HR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019