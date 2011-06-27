  1. Home
Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 HR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,920
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,920
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,920
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,920
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,920
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Length169.1 in.
Curb weight3094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Exterior Colors
  • Misty Green Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mulberry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,920
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,920
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
