Used 2018 Honda HR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
HR-V SUV
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,482*
Total Cash Price
$25,787
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,482*
Total Cash Price
$25,787
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,464*
Total Cash Price
$22,336
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,694*
Total Cash Price
$21,117
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,513*
Total Cash Price
$20,305
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,613*
Total Cash Price
$28,630
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,384*
Total Cash Price
$29,848
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,204*
Total Cash Price
$29,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$864
|$364
|$2,478
|$1,071
|$1,598
|$6,374
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,115
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,031
|Depreciation
|$4,601
|$1,842
|$1,652
|$1,519
|$1,405
|$11,019
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,679
|$6,074
|$7,948
|$6,261
|$6,519
|$37,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$864
|$364
|$2,478
|$1,071
|$1,598
|$6,374
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,115
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,031
|Depreciation
|$4,601
|$1,842
|$1,652
|$1,519
|$1,405
|$11,019
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,679
|$6,074
|$7,948
|$6,261
|$6,519
|$37,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$861
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$748
|$316
|$2,146
|$927
|$1,384
|$5,521
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,491
|Depreciation
|$3,985
|$1,595
|$1,431
|$1,316
|$1,217
|$9,544
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,250
|$5,261
|$6,884
|$5,423
|$5,646
|$32,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$814
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$707
|$298
|$2,029
|$877
|$1,308
|$5,220
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,136
|$913
|$676
|$423
|$153
|$3,301
|Depreciation
|$3,768
|$1,508
|$1,353
|$1,244
|$1,150
|$9,023
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,745
|$4,974
|$6,508
|$5,127
|$5,338
|$30,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$3,695
|Maintenance
|$680
|$287
|$1,951
|$843
|$1,258
|$5,019
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,092
|$878
|$650
|$407
|$147
|$3,174
|Depreciation
|$3,623
|$1,450
|$1,301
|$1,196
|$1,106
|$8,676
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,409
|$4,783
|$6,258
|$4,930
|$5,133
|$29,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$5,210
|Maintenance
|$959
|$405
|$2,751
|$1,189
|$1,774
|$7,077
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,238
|$917
|$574
|$207
|$4,475
|Depreciation
|$5,108
|$2,044
|$1,834
|$1,686
|$1,559
|$12,233
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,857
|$6,744
|$8,824
|$6,951
|$7,238
|$41,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,119
|$1,151
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$422
|$2,868
|$1,239
|$1,849
|$7,378
|Repairs
|$175
|$413
|$609
|$711
|$829
|$2,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,862
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,291
|$956
|$598
|$216
|$4,666
|Depreciation
|$5,326
|$2,132
|$1,912
|$1,758
|$1,626
|$12,754
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,361
|$7,031
|$9,199
|$7,247
|$7,546
|$43,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$972
|$410
|$2,790
|$1,205
|$1,799
|$7,177
|Repairs
|$170
|$402
|$592
|$692
|$807
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,812
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,256
|$930
|$582
|$210
|$4,539
|Depreciation
|$5,181
|$2,074
|$1,860
|$1,710
|$1,582
|$12,407
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,025
|$6,840
|$8,949
|$7,050
|$7,340
|$42,204
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 HR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda HR-V in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Honda HR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019