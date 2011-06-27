Used 2017 Honda HR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
HR-V SUV
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,430*
Total Cash Price
$18,810
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,646*
Total Cash Price
$23,889
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,646*
Total Cash Price
$23,889
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,473*
Total Cash Price
$20,691
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,647*
Total Cash Price
$19,562
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,906*
Total Cash Price
$26,522
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,732*
Total Cash Price
$27,651
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,515*
Total Cash Price
$26,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$284
|$2,022
|$831
|$1,046
|$1,395
|$5,578
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,190
|Financing
|$1,012
|$813
|$602
|$377
|$136
|$2,940
|Depreciation
|$3,829
|$1,680
|$1,478
|$1,311
|$1,176
|$9,474
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,126
|$6,693
|$5,201
|$5,150
|$5,260
|$30,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$361
|$2,568
|$1,055
|$1,328
|$1,772
|$7,084
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,303
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,285
|$1,033
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,734
|Depreciation
|$4,863
|$2,134
|$1,877
|$1,665
|$1,494
|$12,032
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,320
|$8,500
|$6,605
|$6,541
|$6,680
|$38,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$361
|$2,568
|$1,055
|$1,328
|$1,772
|$7,084
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,303
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,285
|$1,033
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,734
|Depreciation
|$4,863
|$2,134
|$1,877
|$1,665
|$1,494
|$12,032
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,320
|$8,500
|$6,605
|$6,541
|$6,680
|$38,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$312
|$2,224
|$914
|$1,151
|$1,535
|$6,136
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,309
|Financing
|$1,113
|$894
|$662
|$415
|$150
|$3,234
|Depreciation
|$4,212
|$1,848
|$1,626
|$1,442
|$1,294
|$10,421
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,939
|$7,362
|$5,721
|$5,665
|$5,786
|$33,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$295
|$2,103
|$864
|$1,088
|$1,451
|$5,801
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,052
|$846
|$626
|$392
|$141
|$3,058
|Depreciation
|$3,982
|$1,747
|$1,537
|$1,363
|$1,223
|$9,853
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,451
|$6,961
|$5,409
|$5,356
|$5,470
|$31,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,851
|$1,172
|$1,475
|$1,967
|$7,865
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,427
|$1,146
|$849
|$532
|$192
|$4,145
|Depreciation
|$5,399
|$2,369
|$2,084
|$1,849
|$1,658
|$13,358
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,458
|$9,437
|$7,333
|$7,262
|$7,417
|$42,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,518
|Maintenance
|$417
|$2,972
|$1,222
|$1,538
|$2,051
|$8,200
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,749
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,195
|$885
|$554
|$200
|$4,322
|Depreciation
|$5,629
|$2,470
|$2,173
|$1,927
|$1,729
|$13,927
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,945
|$9,839
|$7,645
|$7,571
|$7,732
|$44,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$406
|$2,891
|$1,188
|$1,496
|$1,995
|$7,977
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,702
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,163
|$861
|$539
|$194
|$4,204
|Depreciation
|$5,475
|$2,402
|$2,114
|$1,875
|$1,682
|$13,548
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,620
|$9,571
|$7,437
|$7,365
|$7,522
|$43,515
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 HR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda HR-V in Virginia is:not available
