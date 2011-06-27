Used 2016 Honda HR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
HR-V SUV
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,075*
Total Cash Price
$21,217
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,075*
Total Cash Price
$21,217
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,978*
Total Cash Price
$18,377
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,179*
Total Cash Price
$17,374
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,272*
Total Cash Price
$23,555
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,071*
Total Cash Price
$24,558
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,980*
Total Cash Price
$16,706
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,871*
Total Cash Price
$23,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$2,319
|$1,040
|$1,304
|$263
|$2,850
|$7,776
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,140
|$918
|$679
|$424
|$154
|$3,316
|Depreciation
|$4,665
|$1,847
|$1,626
|$1,440
|$1,293
|$10,870
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,928
|$6,632
|$6,593
|$5,281
|$7,642
|$38,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$2,319
|$1,040
|$1,304
|$263
|$2,850
|$7,776
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,140
|$918
|$679
|$424
|$154
|$3,316
|Depreciation
|$4,665
|$1,847
|$1,626
|$1,440
|$1,293
|$10,870
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,928
|$6,632
|$6,593
|$5,281
|$7,642
|$38,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$901
|$1,130
|$228
|$2,468
|$6,735
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,188
|Financing
|$988
|$795
|$589
|$367
|$133
|$2,872
|Depreciation
|$4,040
|$1,599
|$1,408
|$1,247
|$1,120
|$9,415
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,331
|$5,744
|$5,710
|$4,574
|$6,619
|$32,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$1,899
|$852
|$1,068
|$215
|$2,334
|$6,368
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,123
|Financing
|$934
|$752
|$556
|$347
|$126
|$2,715
|Depreciation
|$3,820
|$1,512
|$1,331
|$1,179
|$1,059
|$8,901
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,768
|$5,431
|$5,399
|$4,324
|$6,258
|$31,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$2,575
|$1,155
|$1,448
|$292
|$3,164
|$8,633
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,292
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,019
|$754
|$471
|$171
|$3,682
|Depreciation
|$5,179
|$2,050
|$1,805
|$1,599
|$1,435
|$12,068
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,243
|$7,363
|$7,319
|$5,863
|$8,484
|$42,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,518
|Maintenance
|$2,684
|$1,204
|$1,510
|$304
|$3,299
|$9,001
|Repairs
|$509
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$944
|$3,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,347
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,320
|$1,063
|$786
|$491
|$178
|$3,838
|Depreciation
|$5,399
|$2,137
|$1,882
|$1,667
|$1,496
|$12,582
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,806
|$7,676
|$7,631
|$6,112
|$8,845
|$44,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$819
|$1,027
|$207
|$2,244
|$6,123
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$916
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,080
|Financing
|$898
|$723
|$535
|$334
|$121
|$2,611
|Depreciation
|$3,673
|$1,454
|$1,280
|$1,134
|$1,018
|$8,559
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,392
|$5,222
|$5,191
|$4,158
|$6,017
|$29,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 HR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$2,611
|$1,171
|$1,469
|$296
|$3,209
|$8,756
|Repairs
|$495
|$572
|$671
|$784
|$918
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,310
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,034
|$765
|$478
|$173
|$3,734
|Depreciation
|$5,252
|$2,079
|$1,830
|$1,622
|$1,456
|$12,239
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,431
|$7,467
|$7,423
|$5,946
|$8,604
|$42,871
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 HR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda HR-V in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Honda HR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019