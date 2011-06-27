2020 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,792*
Total Cash Price
$22,343
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,792*
Total Cash Price
$22,343
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,671*
Total Cash Price
$19,352
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,216*
Total Cash Price
$18,297
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,187*
Total Cash Price
$24,806
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,246*
Total Cash Price
$17,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$295
|$686
|$446
|$1,502
|$1,622
|$4,550
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,161
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$448
|$161
|$3,493
|Depreciation
|$3,528
|$1,551
|$1,467
|$1,721
|$1,628
|$9,895
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,992
|$5,337
|$4,963
|$6,269
|$6,232
|$30,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$295
|$686
|$446
|$1,502
|$1,622
|$4,550
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,161
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$448
|$161
|$3,493
|Depreciation
|$3,528
|$1,551
|$1,467
|$1,721
|$1,628
|$9,895
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,992
|$5,337
|$4,963
|$6,269
|$6,232
|$30,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$888
|$4,147
|Maintenance
|$255
|$594
|$386
|$1,301
|$1,405
|$3,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,005
|Financing
|$1,041
|$837
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,025
|Depreciation
|$3,056
|$1,343
|$1,271
|$1,491
|$1,410
|$8,570
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,922
|$4,622
|$4,299
|$5,430
|$5,398
|$26,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$757
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$241
|$562
|$365
|$1,230
|$1,328
|$3,726
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$951
|Financing
|$984
|$791
|$586
|$367
|$132
|$2,860
|Depreciation
|$2,889
|$1,270
|$1,201
|$1,409
|$1,333
|$8,103
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,545
|$4,370
|$4,064
|$5,133
|$5,103
|$25,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$327
|$761
|$495
|$1,668
|$1,801
|$5,052
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,058
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,289
|Financing
|$1,334
|$1,073
|$794
|$498
|$179
|$3,878
|Depreciation
|$3,917
|$1,722
|$1,629
|$1,911
|$1,808
|$10,985
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,873
|$5,925
|$5,510
|$6,960
|$6,919
|$34,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$728
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$3,770
|Maintenance
|$232
|$540
|$351
|$1,183
|$1,277
|$3,583
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$750
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$914
|Financing
|$946
|$761
|$563
|$353
|$127
|$2,750
|Depreciation
|$2,778
|$1,221
|$1,155
|$1,355
|$1,282
|$7,791
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,293
|$4,202
|$3,908
|$4,936
|$4,907
|$24,246
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
