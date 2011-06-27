Used 2018 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,402*
Total Cash Price
$16,354
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,531*
Total Cash Price
$20,770
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,531*
Total Cash Price
$20,770
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,042*
Total Cash Price
$17,989
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,458*
Total Cash Price
$17,008
Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,227*
Total Cash Price
$23,059
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,811*
Total Cash Price
$24,040
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,755*
Total Cash Price
$23,386
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,042*
Total Cash Price
$17,989
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,379*
Total Cash Price
$21,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$531
|$333
|$1,755
|$668
|$859
|$4,146
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$898
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,062
|Financing
|$880
|$707
|$523
|$328
|$118
|$2,556
|Depreciation
|$3,626
|$1,456
|$1,282
|$1,137
|$1,020
|$8,521
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,637
|$4,431
|$5,660
|$4,343
|$4,331
|$26,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$674
|$423
|$2,229
|$848
|$1,091
|$5,265
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,118
|$898
|$664
|$417
|$150
|$3,246
|Depreciation
|$4,605
|$1,849
|$1,628
|$1,444
|$1,295
|$10,822
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,699
|$5,627
|$7,188
|$5,516
|$5,500
|$33,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$584
|$366
|$1,931
|$735
|$945
|$4,561
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,168
|Financing
|$968
|$778
|$575
|$361
|$130
|$2,812
|Depreciation
|$3,989
|$1,602
|$1,410
|$1,251
|$1,122
|$9,373
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,401
|$4,874
|$6,226
|$4,777
|$4,764
|$29,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$552
|$346
|$1,825
|$695
|$893
|$4,312
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$934
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,104
|Financing
|$915
|$735
|$544
|$341
|$123
|$2,658
|Depreciation
|$3,771
|$1,514
|$1,333
|$1,182
|$1,061
|$8,862
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,942
|$4,608
|$5,886
|$4,517
|$4,504
|$27,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$749
|$470
|$2,475
|$942
|$1,211
|$5,846
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,266
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,241
|$997
|$737
|$462
|$166
|$3,604
|Depreciation
|$5,113
|$2,053
|$1,808
|$1,603
|$1,438
|$12,015
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,768
|$6,248
|$7,981
|$6,124
|$6,107
|$37,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$781
|$490
|$2,580
|$982
|$1,263
|$6,095
|Repairs
|$150
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,039
|$769
|$482
|$173
|$3,757
|Depreciation
|$5,330
|$2,140
|$1,885
|$1,671
|$1,499
|$12,526
|Fuel
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$6,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,226
|$6,514
|$8,320
|$6,384
|$6,367
|$38,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$759
|$476
|$2,510
|$955
|$1,228
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$146
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$704
|$2,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,011
|$748
|$469
|$169
|$3,655
|Depreciation
|$5,185
|$2,082
|$1,833
|$1,626
|$1,459
|$12,185
|Fuel
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$1,423
|$6,712
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,921
|$6,336
|$8,094
|$6,210
|$6,193
|$37,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$712
|$446
|$2,352
|$895
|$1,151
|$5,556
|Repairs
|$137
|$330
|$484
|$564
|$659
|$2,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,203
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,179
|$947
|$701
|$440
|$158
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$4,859
|$1,951
|$1,718
|$1,524
|$1,367
|$11,418
|Fuel
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,290
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,234
|$5,938
|$7,584
|$5,820
|$5,804
|$35,379
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Fit
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
