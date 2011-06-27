Used 2017 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,404*
Total Cash Price
$18,635
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,302*
Total Cash Price
$14,673
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,404*
Total Cash Price
$18,635
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,932*
Total Cash Price
$16,140
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,354*
Total Cash Price
$15,260
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,086*
Total Cash Price
$20,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$417
|$2,189
|$833
|$845
|$1,878
|$6,162
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,002
|$806
|$596
|$373
|$136
|$2,913
|Depreciation
|$4,216
|$1,659
|$1,461
|$1,294
|$1,161
|$9,790
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,988
|$7,230
|$5,601
|$5,377
|$6,208
|$33,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,724
|$656
|$665
|$1,479
|$4,852
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$975
|Financing
|$789
|$635
|$469
|$294
|$107
|$2,294
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,306
|$1,150
|$1,019
|$914
|$7,709
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,077
|$5,693
|$4,410
|$4,234
|$4,888
|$26,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$417
|$2,189
|$833
|$845
|$1,878
|$6,162
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,002
|$806
|$596
|$373
|$136
|$2,913
|Depreciation
|$4,216
|$1,659
|$1,461
|$1,294
|$1,161
|$9,790
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,988
|$7,230
|$5,601
|$5,377
|$6,208
|$33,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$361
|$1,896
|$722
|$732
|$1,627
|$5,337
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,073
|Financing
|$868
|$699
|$516
|$323
|$118
|$2,523
|Depreciation
|$3,652
|$1,437
|$1,265
|$1,121
|$1,005
|$8,480
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,785
|$6,262
|$4,851
|$4,657
|$5,377
|$28,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,881
|Maintenance
|$341
|$1,793
|$682
|$692
|$1,538
|$5,046
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,014
|Financing
|$821
|$660
|$488
|$306
|$111
|$2,386
|Depreciation
|$3,453
|$1,358
|$1,196
|$1,060
|$951
|$8,017
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,360
|$5,921
|$4,586
|$4,403
|$5,084
|$27,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$462
|$2,431
|$925
|$938
|$2,085
|$6,841
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,112
|$895
|$661
|$415
|$151
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$4,681
|$1,841
|$1,622
|$1,437
|$1,289
|$10,870
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$8,027
|$6,218
|$5,970
|$6,892
|$37,086
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Fit
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019