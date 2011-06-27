  1. Home
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L Features & Specs

Overview
$20,165
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.2/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length160.0 in.
Curb weight2642 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Yellow Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Passion Berry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
185/55R16 83H tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
