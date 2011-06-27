  1. Home
Used 2015 Honda Fit EX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Fit
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.2/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,360
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,360
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,360
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length160.0 in.
Curb weight2573 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width67.0 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Yellow Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Passion Berry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,360
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
185/55R16 83H tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,360
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
