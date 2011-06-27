Used 2015 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,184*
Total Cash Price
$14,389
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,184*
Total Cash Price
$14,389
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,009*
Total Cash Price
$12,463
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,536*
Total Cash Price
$11,783
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,554*
Total Cash Price
$11,330
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,621*
Total Cash Price
$15,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,679
|Maintenance
|$806
|$808
|$307
|$2,452
|$1,618
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,017
|Financing
|$773
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$3,548
|$1,265
|$1,113
|$987
|$885
|$7,798
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,442
|$5,394
|$4,738
|$6,765
|$5,845
|$31,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,679
|Maintenance
|$806
|$808
|$307
|$2,452
|$1,618
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,017
|Financing
|$773
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$3,548
|$1,265
|$1,113
|$987
|$885
|$7,798
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,442
|$5,394
|$4,738
|$6,765
|$5,845
|$31,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$787
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,052
|Maintenance
|$699
|$700
|$266
|$2,124
|$1,401
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$881
|Financing
|$670
|$539
|$399
|$250
|$90
|$1,948
|Depreciation
|$3,073
|$1,096
|$964
|$855
|$767
|$6,754
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,312
|$4,672
|$4,104
|$5,860
|$5,062
|$27,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$722
|$744
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$3,831
|Maintenance
|$660
|$661
|$252
|$2,008
|$1,325
|$4,907
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$833
|Financing
|$633
|$510
|$378
|$236
|$85
|$1,842
|Depreciation
|$2,906
|$1,036
|$911
|$808
|$725
|$6,386
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,913
|$4,417
|$3,880
|$5,540
|$4,786
|$25,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$694
|$715
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|Maintenance
|$635
|$636
|$242
|$1,931
|$1,274
|$4,718
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$637
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$801
|Financing
|$609
|$490
|$363
|$227
|$82
|$1,771
|Depreciation
|$2,794
|$996
|$876
|$777
|$697
|$6,140
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,647
|$4,247
|$3,731
|$5,327
|$4,602
|$24,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$895
|$897
|$341
|$2,723
|$1,796
|$6,652
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$898
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,129
|Financing
|$859
|$691
|$512
|$320
|$116
|$2,497
|Depreciation
|$3,940
|$1,404
|$1,235
|$1,096
|$983
|$8,657
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,372
|$5,988
|$5,261
|$7,511
|$6,489
|$34,621
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Fit
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Porsche Cayenne
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Toyota Tundra
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2020 Nissan Altima
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Passport
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Honda Civic Si
- 2019 Honda Civic Si
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2019 Honda Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2019 Honda Civic Type R
Research Similar Vehicles
- 1994 Plymouth Laser
- 2019 Audi RS 5 Hatchback
- 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
- 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
- 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman
- 2019 Toyota Prius c Hatchback
- 2018 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback
- 1994 Volkswagen Corrado