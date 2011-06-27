Used 2009 Honda Fit Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.8/371.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length161.6 in.
Curb weight2575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Sensation Pearl
  • Tidewater Blue Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Storm Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R15 84S tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
