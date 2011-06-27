  1. Home
Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.6/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41.9 cu.ft.
Length157.4 in.
Curb weight2551 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.3 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.2 in.
Rear track57.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tidewater Blue Metallic
  • Storm Silver Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Vivid Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Blaze Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R15 84H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
