Used 2013 Honda Fit EV Base Features & Specs

$36,625
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG118
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
$36,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
$36,625
EPA City MPGe132 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe118 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)132/105 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe105 mi.
Combined MPG118
Fuel typeElectric fuel
$36,625
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.3 ft.
$36,625
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
$36,625
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
$36,625
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
$36,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
$36,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
$36,625
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
$36,625
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
$36,625
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.2 cu.ft.
Length162.0 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height62.2 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
$36,625
Exterior Colors
  • Reflection Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
$36,625
P185/60R15 86T tiresyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
$36,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
$36,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
