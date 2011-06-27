Used 2010 Honda Element EX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/381.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Torque
|161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|270 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|43.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Front track
|62.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3641 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|25.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.3 degrees
|Length
|169.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|70.4 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Width
|71.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P215/70R16 99S tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,885
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
