Used 2007 Honda Element EX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Element
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
270 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Metallic
  • Kiwi Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Tangerine Metallic
  • Tango Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Black, premium cloth
  • Titanium/Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R16 99S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
