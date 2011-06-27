Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
270 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3391 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length170.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kiwi Metallic
  • Tango Red Pearl
  • Tangerine Metallic
  • Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Gray Accent, premium cloth
  • Gray w/Blue Accent, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
