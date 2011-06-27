  1. Home
Used 2005 Honda Element LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Element
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3429 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Length169.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cargo Khaki
  • Sunset Orange Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Galapagos Green Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray w/Green Accent
  • Gray w/Blue Accent
  • Black w/Gray Accent
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
