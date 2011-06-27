Used 2004 Honda Element EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
270 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length169.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Galapagos Green Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Fiji Blue Pearl
  • Sunset Orange Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
