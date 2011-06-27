  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Element
  4. Used 2003 Honda Element
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Honda Element DX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Element
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,500
See Element Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,500
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,500
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3518 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length169.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height74 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,500
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Element Inventory

Related Used 2003 Honda Element DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles