Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Crosstour Hatchback
EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,591*
Total Cash Price
$24,770
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,591*
Total Cash Price
$24,770
EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,048*
Total Cash Price
$19,504
EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,953*
Total Cash Price
$21,454
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,610*
Total Cash Price
$20,284
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$55,058*
Total Cash Price
$27,501
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,401*
Total Cash Price
$28,671
EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,839*
Total Cash Price
$27,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,701
|$1,337
|$312
|$3,284
|$2,724
|$9,359
|Repairs
|$734
|$852
|$996
|$1,162
|$1,358
|$5,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,071
|$794
|$497
|$179
|$3,872
|Depreciation
|$5,608
|$2,677
|$2,356
|$2,088
|$1,873
|$14,602
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,567
|$8,919
|$7,527
|$10,190
|$9,387
|$49,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,701
|$1,337
|$312
|$3,284
|$2,724
|$9,359
|Repairs
|$734
|$852
|$996
|$1,162
|$1,358
|$5,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,071
|$794
|$497
|$179
|$3,872
|Depreciation
|$5,608
|$2,677
|$2,356
|$2,088
|$1,873
|$14,602
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,567
|$8,919
|$7,527
|$10,190
|$9,387
|$49,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$1,339
|$1,053
|$246
|$2,586
|$2,145
|$7,369
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,049
|$843
|$625
|$391
|$141
|$3,049
|Depreciation
|$4,416
|$2,108
|$1,855
|$1,644
|$1,475
|$11,498
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,683
|$7,023
|$5,927
|$8,024
|$7,391
|$39,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,158
|$271
|$2,845
|$2,360
|$8,106
|Repairs
|$636
|$738
|$862
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,154
|$927
|$688
|$430
|$155
|$3,354
|Depreciation
|$4,858
|$2,319
|$2,041
|$1,808
|$1,623
|$12,648
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,751
|$7,725
|$6,520
|$8,826
|$8,130
|$42,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$924
|$4,357
|Maintenance
|$1,393
|$1,095
|$256
|$2,689
|$2,231
|$7,664
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$815
|$952
|$1,112
|$4,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,091
|$877
|$650
|$407
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,593
|$2,192
|$1,929
|$1,710
|$1,534
|$11,958
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,110
|$7,304
|$6,164
|$8,345
|$7,687
|$40,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$5,906
|Maintenance
|$1,888
|$1,485
|$347
|$3,646
|$3,024
|$10,390
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,105
|$1,290
|$1,507
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,503
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,189
|$881
|$551
|$199
|$4,299
|Depreciation
|$6,227
|$2,972
|$2,616
|$2,318
|$2,080
|$16,212
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,063
|$9,902
|$8,357
|$11,314
|$10,421
|$55,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,158
|Maintenance
|$1,968
|$1,548
|$362
|$3,801
|$3,153
|$10,832
|Repairs
|$850
|$986
|$1,152
|$1,345
|$1,571
|$5,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,838
|Financing
|$1,542
|$1,239
|$919
|$575
|$207
|$4,482
|Depreciation
|$6,492
|$3,099
|$2,727
|$2,417
|$2,168
|$16,902
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,704
|$10,324
|$8,713
|$11,795
|$10,865
|$57,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Crosstour Hatchback EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$5,990
|Maintenance
|$1,915
|$1,506
|$352
|$3,698
|$3,067
|$10,538
|Repairs
|$827
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$1,529
|$5,744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,788
|Financing
|$1,500
|$1,205
|$894
|$559
|$202
|$4,360
|Depreciation
|$6,315
|$3,014
|$2,653
|$2,351
|$2,109
|$16,442
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,277
|$10,043
|$8,476
|$11,474
|$10,569
|$55,839
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Crosstour
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Crosstour in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Honda Crosstour info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019