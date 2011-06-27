Used 2014 Honda Crosstour Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Crosstour Hatchback
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,479*
Total Cash Price
$20,458
EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,479*
Total Cash Price
$20,458
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,525*
Total Cash Price
$17,720
EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,424*
Total Cash Price
$16,753
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$49,382*
Total Cash Price
$22,714
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,484*
Total Cash Price
$23,680
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,083*
Total Cash Price
$23,036
EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,023*
Total Cash Price
$16,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$306
|$3,244
|$607
|$2,511
|$7,987
|Repairs
|$734
|$852
|$996
|$1,162
|$1,358
|$5,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,364
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$149
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$2,216
|$1,951
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,031
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,656
|$7,188
|$9,862
|$7,010
|$8,763
|$44,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$306
|$3,244
|$607
|$2,511
|$7,987
|Repairs
|$734
|$852
|$996
|$1,162
|$1,358
|$5,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,364
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$149
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$2,216
|$1,951
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,031
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,656
|$7,188
|$9,862
|$7,010
|$8,763
|$44,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$1,143
|$265
|$2,809
|$526
|$2,175
|$6,918
|Repairs
|$636
|$738
|$862
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,181
|Financing
|$953
|$767
|$568
|$354
|$129
|$2,770
|Depreciation
|$3,971
|$1,920
|$1,690
|$1,497
|$1,343
|$10,420
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,096
|$6,226
|$8,542
|$6,072
|$7,590
|$38,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$1,081
|$251
|$2,656
|$497
|$2,056
|$6,541
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$815
|$952
|$1,112
|$4,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,117
|Financing
|$901
|$725
|$537
|$335
|$122
|$2,619
|Depreciation
|$3,754
|$1,815
|$1,597
|$1,415
|$1,270
|$9,852
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,545
|$5,886
|$8,076
|$5,741
|$7,176
|$36,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$1,465
|$340
|$3,601
|$674
|$2,788
|$8,867
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,105
|$1,290
|$1,507
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,255
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,221
|$983
|$728
|$454
|$165
|$3,550
|Depreciation
|$5,090
|$2,460
|$2,166
|$1,919
|$1,722
|$13,357
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,941
|$7,981
|$10,949
|$7,783
|$9,729
|$49,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,169
|$1,202
|$1,239
|$5,845
|Maintenance
|$1,527
|$354
|$3,754
|$703
|$2,906
|$9,245
|Repairs
|$850
|$986
|$1,152
|$1,345
|$1,571
|$5,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,025
|$759
|$473
|$172
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$5,307
|$2,565
|$2,258
|$2,001
|$1,795
|$13,925
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,492
|$8,320
|$11,415
|$8,114
|$10,143
|$51,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,686
|Maintenance
|$1,486
|$345
|$3,652
|$684
|$2,827
|$8,993
|Repairs
|$827
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$1,529
|$5,744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,536
|Financing
|$1,238
|$997
|$738
|$460
|$167
|$3,601
|Depreciation
|$5,162
|$2,495
|$2,196
|$1,946
|$1,746
|$13,546
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,125
|$8,094
|$11,104
|$7,894
|$9,867
|$50,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Crosstour Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$1,039
|$241
|$2,554
|$478
|$1,977
|$6,289
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,074
|Financing
|$866
|$697
|$516
|$322
|$117
|$2,518
|Depreciation
|$3,610
|$1,745
|$1,536
|$1,361
|$1,221
|$9,473
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,178
|$5,660
|$7,765
|$5,520
|$6,900
|$35,023
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Crosstour in Virginia is:not available
