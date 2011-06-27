Used 2016 Honda CR-Z EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.6/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Torque140 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,140
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,140
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,140
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Front head room36.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Maximum cargo capacity25.1 cu.ft.
Length161.5 in.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume74.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Deep Violet Pearl II
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Orange, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,140
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/55R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,140
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
