Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-Z Hatchback
EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,525*
Total Cash Price
$19,470
LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,760*
Total Cash Price
$15,331
LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,525*
Total Cash Price
$19,470
EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,636*
Total Cash Price
$16,864
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,910*
Total Cash Price
$15,944
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,552*
Total Cash Price
$21,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$2,139
|$843
|$1,227
|$210
|$2,729
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,048
|$842
|$622
|$390
|$142
|$3,044
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$1,901
|$1,674
|$1,483
|$1,332
|$10,767
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,182
|$6,320
|$6,414
|$5,149
|$7,461
|$36,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$1,684
|$664
|$966
|$165
|$2,149
|$5,628
|Repairs
|$372
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$845
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,009
|Financing
|$825
|$663
|$490
|$307
|$112
|$2,397
|Depreciation
|$3,446
|$1,497
|$1,318
|$1,168
|$1,049
|$8,478
|Fuel
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$4,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,805
|$4,976
|$5,050
|$4,054
|$5,875
|$28,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$2,139
|$843
|$1,227
|$210
|$2,729
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,048
|$842
|$622
|$390
|$142
|$3,044
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$1,901
|$1,674
|$1,483
|$1,332
|$10,767
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,182
|$6,320
|$6,414
|$5,149
|$7,461
|$36,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$4,520
|Maintenance
|$1,852
|$730
|$1,063
|$182
|$2,364
|$6,191
|Repairs
|$409
|$473
|$553
|$648
|$756
|$2,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$930
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,110
|Financing
|$908
|$729
|$539
|$338
|$123
|$2,637
|Depreciation
|$3,791
|$1,647
|$1,450
|$1,285
|$1,154
|$9,326
|Fuel
|$945
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,686
|$5,474
|$5,555
|$4,459
|$6,463
|$31,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$691
|$1,005
|$172
|$2,235
|$5,853
|Repairs
|$387
|$447
|$523
|$613
|$714
|$2,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$879
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,049
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$510
|$319
|$116
|$2,493
|Depreciation
|$3,584
|$1,557
|$1,371
|$1,215
|$1,091
|$8,817
|Fuel
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,157
|$5,175
|$5,252
|$4,216
|$6,110
|$29,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$936
|$1,362
|$233
|$3,030
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$525
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,639
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,163
|$935
|$691
|$433
|$158
|$3,380
|Depreciation
|$4,859
|$2,111
|$1,858
|$1,647
|$1,479
|$11,954
|Fuel
|$1,211
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,415
|$7,016
|$7,121
|$5,716
|$8,284
|$40,552
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda CR-Z in Virginia is:not available
