Used 2015 Honda CR-Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-Z Hatchback
EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,573*
Total Cash Price
$17,485
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,573*
Total Cash Price
$17,485
EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,945*
Total Cash Price
$15,145
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,223*
Total Cash Price
$13,768
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,312*
Total Cash Price
$14,319
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,384*
Total Cash Price
$19,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,201
|$207
|$2,344
|$1,702
|$6,287
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,179
|Financing
|$940
|$757
|$560
|$349
|$127
|$2,733
|Depreciation
|$4,012
|$1,697
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,187
|$9,714
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,350
|$6,449
|$5,226
|$7,172
|$6,377
|$34,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,201
|$207
|$2,344
|$1,702
|$6,287
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,179
|Financing
|$940
|$757
|$560
|$349
|$127
|$2,733
|Depreciation
|$4,012
|$1,697
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,187
|$9,714
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,350
|$6,449
|$5,226
|$7,172
|$6,377
|$34,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$721
|$1,041
|$179
|$2,031
|$1,474
|$5,445
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,021
|Financing
|$814
|$656
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,367
|Depreciation
|$3,475
|$1,470
|$1,294
|$1,147
|$1,029
|$8,414
|Fuel
|$945
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,098
|$5,586
|$4,527
|$6,212
|$5,523
|$29,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$655
|$946
|$163
|$1,846
|$1,340
|$4,950
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$928
|Financing
|$740
|$596
|$441
|$275
|$100
|$2,152
|Depreciation
|$3,159
|$1,336
|$1,176
|$1,043
|$935
|$7,649
|Fuel
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$4,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,362
|$5,078
|$4,115
|$5,647
|$5,021
|$27,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$681
|$984
|$170
|$1,920
|$1,394
|$5,148
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$965
|Financing
|$770
|$620
|$459
|$286
|$104
|$2,238
|Depreciation
|$3,285
|$1,389
|$1,223
|$1,085
|$972
|$7,955
|Fuel
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,656
|$5,281
|$4,280
|$5,873
|$5,222
|$28,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$924
|$1,334
|$230
|$2,603
|$1,889
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,043
|$840
|$622
|$388
|$141
|$3,034
|Depreciation
|$4,454
|$1,884
|$1,658
|$1,471
|$1,318
|$10,785
|Fuel
|$1,211
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,380
|$7,160
|$5,802
|$7,962
|$7,080
|$38,384
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 CR-Z
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda CR-Z in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Honda CR-Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019