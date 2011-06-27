Used 2014 Honda CR-Z Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Hybrid + 6-speed Manual = Perfect Car seagrey , 08/12/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My husband was dying to get back to a stick shift. I refuse to buy anything with less than 35 MPGs avg. We both wanted fun, comfort, and style. Answer: the CR-Z. It took us two years to be able to buy one since we do need one car with more space, but as a second vehicle for commuting and weekend errands, it's perfect. We had to work out a weekly trade-off to avoid fighting over who got to drive it. It took a little getting used to because it is small but it hugs the road beautifully. The side mirrors are built smart for better visibility and even the base model includes a Google Glass back-up camera (I miss it when driving our other car!). Bottom line: we LOVE it! Report Abuse

Awesome Car ridgevilleguy , 07/11/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Test drove the CR-Z and fell in love with it. Great handling, smooth stable ride, plenty of power, rear visibility not really an issue just need to get use to it( a good driver will not have a problem). Interior looks like driving a spaceship, exterior modern style gets looks at every stop light. Much nicer looking than the ugly Prius. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a small commuter car. Press hard to get a good discount, dealer will give in to move inventory. Report Abuse