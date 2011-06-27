Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.0/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity25.1 cu.ft.
Length160.6 in.
Curb weight2727 lbs.
Gross weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume74.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Premium White Pearl
  • North Shore Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Storm Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R16 86V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
