2022 Honda CR-V Specs & Features

More about the 2022 CR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/476.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
160-watt audio outputyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3337 lbs.
EPA interior volume145.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.1 in.
Length182.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
235/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
