2021 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Torque179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,850
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,850
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,850
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,850
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Maximum cargo capacity75.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume145.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,850
235/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

