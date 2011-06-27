  1. Home
2021 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg27/32 mpg27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/476.0 mi.378.0/448.0 mi.378.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG302929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Torque179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
LED headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesyes
USB with external media controlnoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
330 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Front head room40.1 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Rear head room39.2 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.49.5 in.49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Maximum cargo capacity75.8 cu.ft.75.8 cu.ft.75.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3337 lbs.3514 lbs.3569 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.39.2 cu.ft.37.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees18.9 degrees18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.3 degrees26.0 degrees23.1 degrees
Length182.1 in.182.1 in.182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height66.1 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
EPA interior volume145.1 cu.ft.142.1 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.8 in.104.7 in.104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
235/65R H tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/60R H tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
19 in. wheelsnonoyes
235/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Starting MSRP
$29,360
Starting MSRP
$35,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

