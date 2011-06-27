  1. Home
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2020 CR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Torque179 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,050
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,050
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,050
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,050
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Maximum cargo capacity75.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3413 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume142.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
