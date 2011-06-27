2020 Honda CR-V Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EXEX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Cash Offers
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Honda Loyalty Program provides a $500 CR-V (excludes Hybrid) loyalty incentive towards the lease or purchase of a new and not previously reported sold 2020 Honda CR-V (excludes Hybrid). Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Honda. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Financing
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Honda Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 48 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 60 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 72 09/01/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
