  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. 2020 Honda CR-V
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Honda CR-V Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Honda CR-V

EX

EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Honda Loyalty Program provides a $500 CR-V (excludes Hybrid) loyalty incentive towards the lease or purchase of a new and not previously reported sold 2020 Honda CR-V (excludes Hybrid). Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Honda. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    For well-qualified customers who meet Honda Graduate Program criteria, subject to approval by Honda Financial Services (HFS This offer must be redeemed towards capitalized cost reduction or down payment assistance. Bonus offer applies toward any new 2019 or newer model year Honda when financed or leased through HFS. Only offered at participating dealerships. Only one College Graduate Bonus offer per vehicle. Cannot be combined with Zero Due at Signing Lease program. Offer not valid on Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles or used Honda vehicles. Verifiable proof of employment or firm commitment from an employer required. Must have graduated in the past two years or will graduate in the next six months. Must provide copy of Diploma or college transcripts with proof of graduation eligibility.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/01/2020
    End
    04/01/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Honda Military Appreciation Offer provides select and eligible U.S. Military personnel and their spouse and Gold Star Family members an appreciation $500 award toward any new and untitled 2019 or newer Honda automobile when financed or leased through Honda Financial Services (HFS). (excludes Zero Due at Signing Lease program). To be eligible for this offer, you must meet certain credit criteria established by HFS, and the vehicle must be eligible for new-vehicle rates. Client Eligibility: Active Duty U.S. Military, (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) and their spouses. Active Duty U.S. Military Ready Reserve, (Inactive National Guard, Individual Ready Reserve, Selected Reserve) and their spouses. U.S. Military Veterans who are within 180 days of separation from active service, and their spouses. U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve). Spouses of U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) who are within 180 days of separation from active service. Gold Star Family Members are immediate relatives (Widow, Parents, Next of Kin) of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities. Eligible customers must meet the following conditions at the time of purchase: Provide Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) as proof of military status or active service at the time of purchase or lease. Spouses of a member of the U.S. Military must provide proof of relationship by presenting a Military ID, and provide spouse' LES. Only a copy of the LES will be retained by the dealership for verification. Receive credit approval through Honda Financial Services. Gold Star Family Members are immediate relatives (Widow, Parents, Next of Kin) of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities. This offer must be redeemed towards capitalized cost reduction or down payment assistance.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    04/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Honda Financial Services.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3609/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%4809/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6009/01/202009/09/2020
    2.9%7209/01/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda CR-V
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com

All 2020 Honda CR-V Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your CR-V
Build & PriceShopHonda.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles