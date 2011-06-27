Used 2017 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,540*
Total Cash Price
$30,744
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,540*
Total Cash Price
$30,744
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,578*
Total Cash Price
$26,629
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,474*
Total Cash Price
$25,176
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,071*
Total Cash Price
$24,208
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,450*
Total Cash Price
$34,133
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,554*
Total Cash Price
$35,586
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,152*
Total Cash Price
$34,617
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,578*
Total Cash Price
$26,629
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,995*
Total Cash Price
$32,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$436
|$2,348
|$1,026
|$1,425
|$2,728
|$7,963
|Repairs
|$409
|$597
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,461
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,659
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,867
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,330
|$984
|$616
|$222
|$4,806
|Depreciation
|$5,613
|$2,568
|$2,282
|$2,049
|$1,868
|$14,380
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,042
|$9,235
|$7,451
|$7,436
|$8,376
|$44,540
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,923
|$840
|$1,167
|$2,234
|$6,521
|Repairs
|$335
|$489
|$570
|$665
|$776
|$2,834
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,354
|$1,089
|$806
|$504
|$182
|$3,935
|Depreciation
|$4,597
|$2,103
|$1,869
|$1,678
|$1,530
|$11,776
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,861
|$7,563
|$6,102
|$6,089
|$6,859
|$36,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$343
|$1,849
|$808
|$1,122
|$2,148
|$6,270
|Repairs
|$322
|$470
|$548
|$639
|$746
|$2,725
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,470
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,047
|$775
|$485
|$175
|$3,784
|Depreciation
|$4,420
|$2,022
|$1,797
|$1,613
|$1,471
|$11,323
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,482
|$7,272
|$5,867
|$5,855
|$6,595
|$35,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$484
|$2,607
|$1,139
|$1,582
|$3,029
|$8,841
|Repairs
|$454
|$663
|$773
|$901
|$1,052
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,841
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,073
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$684
|$247
|$5,335
|Depreciation
|$6,232
|$2,851
|$2,534
|$2,274
|$2,074
|$15,965
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,370
|$10,254
|$8,272
|$8,256
|$9,299
|$49,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$504
|$2,718
|$1,188
|$1,649
|$3,158
|$9,217
|Repairs
|$473
|$691
|$806
|$939
|$1,097
|$4,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,920
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,161
|Financing
|$1,914
|$1,539
|$1,139
|$713
|$257
|$5,562
|Depreciation
|$6,497
|$2,972
|$2,642
|$2,371
|$2,162
|$16,645
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,939
|$10,690
|$8,624
|$8,607
|$9,695
|$51,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$490
|$2,644
|$1,155
|$1,604
|$3,072
|$8,966
|Repairs
|$460
|$672
|$784
|$914
|$1,067
|$3,897
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,862
|$1,497
|$1,108
|$694
|$250
|$5,411
|Depreciation
|$6,321
|$2,891
|$2,570
|$2,307
|$2,104
|$16,192
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,559
|$10,399
|$8,390
|$8,373
|$9,431
|$50,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$460
|$2,478
|$1,083
|$1,503
|$2,878
|$8,402
|Repairs
|$431
|$630
|$734
|$856
|$1,000
|$3,652
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,970
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,403
|$1,039
|$650
|$235
|$5,071
|Depreciation
|$5,923
|$2,709
|$2,408
|$2,161
|$1,971
|$15,173
|Fuel
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$7,799
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,706
|$9,744
|$7,862
|$7,846
|$8,837
|$46,995
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
