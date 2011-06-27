  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2016 Honda CR-V
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs

More about the 2016 CR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,295
See CR-V Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,295
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,295
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height65.1 in.
EPA interior volume138.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Copper Sunset Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
225/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CR-V Inventory

Related Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles