Used 2015 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,648*
Total Cash Price
$22,611
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,648*
Total Cash Price
$22,611
EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,341*
Total Cash Price
$19,584
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,468*
Total Cash Price
$18,516
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,019*
Total Cash Price
$25,104
Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,892*
Total Cash Price
$26,172
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,643*
Total Cash Price
$25,460
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,341*
Total Cash Price
$19,584
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,219*
Total Cash Price
$17,804
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,833*
Total Cash Price
$23,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,342
|$249
|$2,736
|$1,890
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,217
|$978
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,534
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$1,960
|$1,723
|$1,528
|$1,370
|$11,241
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,983
|$7,367
|$5,970
|$8,197
|$7,131
|$39,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,342
|$249
|$2,736
|$1,890
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,217
|$978
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,534
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$1,960
|$1,723
|$1,528
|$1,370
|$11,241
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,983
|$7,367
|$5,970
|$8,197
|$7,131
|$39,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$862
|$1,163
|$216
|$2,369
|$1,637
|$6,247
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,061
|Depreciation
|$4,036
|$1,697
|$1,493
|$1,323
|$1,187
|$9,736
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,513
|$6,381
|$5,171
|$7,099
|$6,177
|$34,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$768
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$815
|$1,099
|$204
|$2,240
|$1,548
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,182
|Financing
|$996
|$801
|$593
|$370
|$134
|$2,894
|Depreciation
|$3,816
|$1,605
|$1,411
|$1,251
|$1,122
|$9,205
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,994
|$6,033
|$4,889
|$6,712
|$5,840
|$32,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$1,105
|$1,490
|$276
|$3,037
|$2,098
|$8,007
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,372
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,086
|$804
|$502
|$182
|$3,924
|Depreciation
|$5,173
|$2,176
|$1,913
|$1,696
|$1,521
|$12,480
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,194
|$8,179
|$6,628
|$9,100
|$7,917
|$44,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$5,268
|Maintenance
|$1,152
|$1,554
|$288
|$3,166
|$2,187
|$8,348
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,132
|$838
|$523
|$190
|$4,091
|Depreciation
|$5,393
|$2,268
|$1,995
|$1,768
|$1,586
|$13,011
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,713
|$8,527
|$6,910
|$9,487
|$8,254
|$45,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,125
|Maintenance
|$1,121
|$1,512
|$280
|$3,080
|$2,128
|$8,121
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$509
|$184
|$3,980
|Depreciation
|$5,247
|$2,206
|$1,941
|$1,720
|$1,543
|$12,657
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,367
|$8,295
|$6,722
|$9,229
|$8,029
|$44,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$862
|$1,163
|$216
|$2,369
|$1,637
|$6,247
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,061
|Depreciation
|$4,036
|$1,697
|$1,493
|$1,323
|$1,187
|$9,736
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,513
|$6,381
|$5,171
|$7,099
|$6,177
|$34,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$738
|$760
|$3,584
|Maintenance
|$784
|$1,057
|$196
|$2,154
|$1,488
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$973
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,137
|Financing
|$958
|$770
|$570
|$356
|$129
|$2,783
|Depreciation
|$3,669
|$1,543
|$1,357
|$1,203
|$1,079
|$8,851
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,648
|$5,801
|$4,701
|$6,454
|$5,615
|$31,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$931
|$959
|$989
|$1,018
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$1,416
|$263
|$2,886
|$1,994
|$7,610
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,032
|$764
|$477
|$173
|$3,729
|Depreciation
|$4,916
|$2,068
|$1,818
|$1,612
|$1,446
|$11,860
|Fuel
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$8,084
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,588
|$7,773
|$6,299
|$8,648
|$7,524
|$41,833
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
